US-41 culvert replacement in Houghton County starts April 26
COUNTY: Houghton
HIGHWAY: US-41
CLOSEST CITY: Houghton
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Mid-July 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.7 million to replace a culvert on US-41 over Peepsock Creek near Pilgrim Terrace Lane in Houghton County. Work includes asphalt paving, earthwork, drainage, culvert replacement, cofferdam, steel sheet piling, riprap, and pavement markings. The project includes a five-year materials and workmanship warranty.
The project map is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will provide a long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father's Day Flood.