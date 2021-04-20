US-41 culvert replacement in Houghton County starts April 26

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: US-41

CLOSEST CITY: Houghton

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Mid-July 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.7 million to replace a culvert on US-41 over Peepsock Creek near Pilgrim Terrace Lane in Houghton County. Work includes asphalt paving, earthwork, drainage, culvert replacement, cofferdam, steel sheet piling, riprap, and pavement markings. The project includes a five-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will provide a long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father's Day Flood.