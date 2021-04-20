M-26 culvert replacement in Houghton County starts April 26

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: M-26

CLOSEST TOWNS: Ripley, Dollar Bay

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Late July 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1 million to replace a culvert on M-26 over Umbrella Tree Creek west of Goat Hill Road in Houghton County. Work includes asphalt paving, culvert replacement, guardrail, scour countermeasures, and pavement markings.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals from May 10 through late July. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will provide a long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father's Day Flood.