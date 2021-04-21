“The Magic Mushroom Company” Minerco (Stock Symbol: MINE) signs Rapper Bobby Shmurda for Blockchain Ticket Sales Model

Share This Article

"The Magic Mushroom Company" Minerco, Inc. (Stock Symbol: MINE) signs Rapper Bobby Shmurda on Board for Blockchain Ticket Sales Model

Minerco, Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE)

MINE s SHRUCOIN solves an industry-wide problem and fills a huge void in the legal recreational and medical markets. Retail businesses are not allowed by financial institutions to accept payment" — Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of MINE

CLARENDON, JAMAICA, April 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Magic Mushroom Company” Minerco, Inc. (Stock Symbol: MINE) signs Rapper Bobby Shmurda on Board for Blockchain Ticket Sales ModelJamaican Music Icon Sean Kingston Signed as Brand Ambassador Developer of Psilocybin Mushroom Products for Wellness Effects. Rapper Bobby Shmurda to use MINE Blockchain for Ticket Sales. Michigan Location Acquisition for Domestic Sales. Accelerated Revenue Generation Projected for April 2021. Jamaican Music Icon Sean Kingston Onboard as Brand Ambassador. New Marketing Programs Launching with Blockchain Token SHRU. Joint Venture Partnership with Industry Leader PSYC. LOI Signed with Jamaican Firm Lazurus for Export to Canada & Europe.Minerco, Inc. (MINE) “The Magic Mushroom Company,” is the world's first publicly traded company specializing in growing, research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms and marketing worldwide. In addition, MINE also seeks to acquire and invest in CBD operating companies' extraction, edibles, topical, white label products etc. MINE and Rapper Bobby Shmurda Join Forces to Create Revolutionary Cryptocurrency Blockchain Model for Fairness In Music Revenue SharingOn April 19th MINE announced that American rapper and songwriter, Bobby Shmurda, has selected the MINE blockchain, a technology that enables cryptocurrencies such the MINE SHRUCOIN ( www.shrucoin.com ) to bypass traditional sales channels, as the platform for fans to purchase tickets to his first concert after serving a six year prison sentence.The concert, featuring Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, will be released on June 19th as part of a docudrama to a combined global viewership of over 100 million subscribers through Amazon, Roku and Apple TV as well as its own channel, SHRUTV.com. The concert itself will be available exclusively to concertgoers who have purchased a ticket for $20 in SHRUCOINS at www.shrucoin.com , which is owned and operated by MINE. According to initial estimates, MINE believes a minimum of one million tickets will be sold primarily in North America, the Caribbean and Africa to this historic event, which is expected to result in record financial contributions to MINE for the 2nd fiscal quarter and current fiscal year ending Dec. 31st. MINE to Begin Distribution of Medical Mushrooms, CBD and Delta 8 Products Following Launch of Flagship Facility in Ann Arbor, MichiganOn April 7th MINE announced that it expects to be the first Company in the Magic Mushroom industry to open an entire facility dedicated towards the distribution of its micro dosing product lines in addition to the CBD and Delta 8 products, amongst others, that will also be distributed by WLLCO, a white label CBD company that MINE acquired in March.MINE initially announced on March 29th it had finalized a lease that will enable them to clearly solidify its position as the first mover in the nation's rapidly emerging and highly lucrative Magic Mushroom industry.This was a strategic maneuver by MINE as Ann Arbor's local policy allows for psilocybin decriminalization. By establishing a presence in a market that has already expressed interest on the benefits of psychedelics, MINE expects to produce medical mushrooms strains like Chaga and Lions Mane as well as begin testing the waters for Psilocybin in the first decriminalized location in the Midwest. Ann Arbor Michigan has led the charge in Cannabis now psychedelics. MINE Expected to Generate Revenues Earlier Than ProjectedOn March 26th MINE informed shareholders and the psychedelics industry that it is on a positive track forward and expects to generate revenue much earlier than originally projected.In earlier shareholder communications, MINE had set expectations of revenue generation of August 2021, following the retirement of debts, acquiring a Jamaican production facility, and purchasing equipment to manufacture psilocybin products. MINE has achieved these goals much earlier than expected and is now on track for revenue generation in April 2021.In addition, MINE is also on track to begin the production of their proprietary micro-dose psilocybin tablets. MINE recently purchased and assembled all of the necessary equipment to cultivate and process psilocybin mushrooms in its Jamaica ISO 9001 approved facility. The customized equipment has the capacity to generate one million units of tablets per day of micro-dose psilocybin tables. MINE Acquires Over $2M Of Revenue from White Label CBD CompanyOn March 15th MINE announced that they acquired WLCCO Inc, a white label CBD company that generates approximately $2.5 million in annual revenue. This strategic purchase includes crucial equipment, increasing microdosed psilocybin tablet production capacity by 1 million units daily. In markets where psilocybin is not legal, Minerco will manufacture medical mushrooms including Chaga and Lion Mane as legal alternatives.MINE leadership further announced the company's four critical goals at the Sankofa Shareholder and Vision Summit held on January 24, 2021: Retire Debt Acquire the equipment necessary to manufacture 1 million micro dots daily Launch anticipated blockchain token SHRU Acquire a U.S. location to maximize operations both domestically and globallyOn February 16th MINE had announced a full settlement of debt to EROP capital. As of March 1st, MINE successfully launched their Blockchain token SHRU and payment application SHRUCOIN Pay. With the acquisition of WLCCO, MINE leadership can now say that they have achieved three out of the four goals laid at the Summit with the acquisition of WLCCO. MINE Retains Investor Relations Partners as Investor Relations CounselOn March 3rd MINE announced that it has retained Investor Relations Partners (IRP) to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services.The current year should be one of the most historical for the psilocybin mushroom industry and, as a result, the most pivotal for MINE and its shareholders. The favorable economic and business climate should create a unique opportunity for MINE to achieve record growth rates so management looks forward towards the support and guidance of Investor Relations Partners to effectively communicate this growth story to the investment community.IRP's primary function will be to help disseminate and maintain contact with the financial community, including shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of MINE, its activities and to ensure the most accurate information is consistently being communicated as it relates to the company’s growth story. Music Icon Sean Kingston Welcomed as Newest AmbassadorThe global sensation joins MINE at a critical time with the upcoming launch of their blockchain token SHRUOn February 28th MINE announced that musical icon, Sean Kingston, has joined the company’s mission through their ambassador program. This decision comes at a strategic time for the botanical sector with the upcoming launch of blockchain token SHRU. Kingston, who is of Jamaican origin, has witnessed the medicinal benefits that plants such as psilocybin and cannabis provide, as both are legal in Jamaica and are commonly used for treatment methods.Kingston, who has over 1.2 million Instagram and 2.9 million Twitter followers, brings to MINE a strong network of people who view him as an innovator or trendsetter. As a result, he will be able to use these social media platforms and other channels to help raise awareness on the company's overall mission to educate the masses on botanical products such as cannabis or psilocybin. By partnering with a global figure of Kingston's stature, the MINE reach can broaden exponentially, especially with their blockchain token SHRU being available to the public come March 1, 2021.In response to the announcement of his affiliation with MINE, Kingston made this statement: "I have been building a relationship with Minerco for a while as I am 100% behind in their mission as a company. In Jamaica, we have been using cannabis and psilocybin for medicinal purposes for years now and have seen the positive effects that it can have on people who suffer from physical and emotional challenges. The anticipated launch of SHRU definitely accelerated the process of making our strategic partnership official, and now I am ready to help in any way possible. These are exciting times."There are two ways that MINE customers can utilize SHRU. They can either go through SHRUCOIN.COM and purchase the token or go through the application SHRUCOIN PAY where credit card payments are an option. Additionally, SHRUCOIN Pay will contain certain APIs for the application’s interface to connect with outside payment apps such as PayPal and Cashapp for purchases related to Cannabis and Psilocybin. MINE Enters Joint Venture Partnership with PSYCOn January 25th PSYC, a digital media leader within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics announced a Joint Venture Partnership MINE. The JV creates an opportunity for the companies to collaborate on the co-development and hosting of virtual conferences and forums focused on educating, informing, and showcasing the potential medicinal benefits of psilocybin mushrooms, including the psilocybin-based products MINE is developing. Additionally, the JV allows for PSYC to serve as one of the primary digital marketing partners for MINE as they move forward with their focus on bringing their products to market. MINE Appoints Health Care Consultant Paul Hoonjan as PresidentOn January 11th MINE announced that Paul Hoonjan has been appointed as its new President. Hoonjan brings extensive experience, notably in the development and management of strategic opportunities, corporate alliances, and bringing therapeutic products to market. For almost 6 years, Hoonjan has overseen Cannabis and Mushroom development in Runaway Bay, Jamaica managing an international client base. Hoonjan's expertise in shipping, contracting, negotiating, labor development, and building supply lines will reinforce MINE leadership in the emerging global market. MINE Signs LOI with Jamaican Firm Lazurus Holistic to Grow, Process and Extract Psilocybin and Cannabis for Export to Canada and EuropeOn January 4th MINE announced a Joint Venture letter of intent with Lazurus Holistic to serve as psilocybin experts to grow and develop a unique strain of mushrooms specific to Jamaica. In addition, through the JV with Lazurus, MINE will inherit multiple cannabis licenses to grow, process, extract cannabis as well as psilocybin. This partnership will enable MINE to have a continuous supply of products to fill its 1 million microdots capacity daily. MINE plans to export its wholesale product to Europe and Canada, as well as create is own brand "DOTMINES."MINE and Lazurus Holistic plan to retrofit its 100 acre farm into a state of the art production facility that can produce over 5000 Mushrooms and 1000 Cannabis pounds monthly. Through this Joint Venture, the company plans to advance its operations into the Cannabis /CBD/Psilocybin white label market.Lazurus Holisitic an expert in mycelium recently completed its first export of Psilocybin mushrooms to Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. in Canada. The MINE/Lazurus Joint Venture will expand to export globally. The market penetration is approaching $7 billion by 2027.In addition, MINE will purchase manufacturing equipment to produce up 1 million tablets of psilocybin microdots daily that will be sold in legal markets, plus a line of medical graded mushrooms sold nationwide.For more information on Minerco, Inc. 