EdisonLearning and Grand Key Education Partner to Provide Online Course to Empower Teens to Handle Life’s Challenges
Grand Key’s social-emotional learning course, Own It!, fosters self-discovery and personal empowerment
We are excited to make Grand Key’s Own it! available to EdisonLearning students to enable them ... to face their education and future with confidence and strength.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdisonLearning, a premier provider of digital learning solutions for grades 6-12, and Grand Key Education, a leading provider of social-emotional learning (SEL) solutions, today announced a partnership that gives schools and districts that are currently using EdisonLearning’s digital learning solutions, as well as new EdisonLearning customers, access to Grand Key’s Own It!™ course. This partnership will expand students’ access to mental and emotional strategies to meet and overcome any challenge.
— Thom Jackson, President & Chief Executive Officer of EdisonLearning
Own It! combines instruction and skills training in two vital areas—mind management and emotional intelligence. The course teaches foundational concepts in a way that is fun, upbeat, relevant, and engaging for teenage students—clear, crisp, video-saturated, to-the-point, and laced with humor. Learners take the course online at their own pace, giving them time to reflect, engage and re-engage, as needed, as they progress through the course. Own It! adds to the 150+ courses already available in the EdisonLearning library and expands schools’ access to well-rounded content to support students’ college, career, civic, and life readiness.
“After a year of dealing with challenges associated with the pandemic, many students, especially our teens, are struggling with anxiety, focus, and the lack of socialization,” said Thom Jackson, President & Chief Executive Officer of EdisonLearning. “We are excited to make Grand Key’s Own it! available to EdisonLearning students to enable them to confront and deal with their thoughts, emotions, and decisions to face their education and future with confidence and strength—not only through the pandemic, but for the long haul.”
Own it! is part of a movement to help youth recognize and talk about their emotional health, while learning about empathy. Through this course, teens open up and own their decisions, behavior and outcomes.
“Own It! instills real-world success skills, including problem-solving and goal setting, and teaches students to overcome mental barriers and ineffective habits―skills that are so needed right now,” said Dana Van Deinse, co-founder of Grand Key Education. “We’re thrilled to add Own It! to EdisonLearning’s comprehensive eCourse offerings, giving more students reliable access to these essential life skills.”
In the Own It! course, each student builds a personalized profile report while completing training units that help them identify their strengths, interests, learning style, career interests and more. Mentors and counselors use the profile to get to know their mentees and develop individual plans for every teen based on strengths, interests and goals.
For nearly three decades, EdisonLearning has partnered with schools and school leaders to close the opportunity gap in education that persists in a widening array of economic and ethnic student groups throughout our country and our world. By adding Own It! to the course library, EdisonLearning expands its ability to address all of the well-rounded needs of the whole child, from core academic subjects and numerous elective tracks, to career and technical skills, and now social-emotional well-being.
To learn more, school and district leaders can contact Nicholas Carlucci, Chief of Business Development and Senior Operations Officer for Blended and Virtual Learning, at nicholas.carlucci@edisonlearning.com or 410-610-4237.
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning works with more than 200 schools and 25,000 students across 11 states to shape a world in which every student, regardless of socioeconomic circumstance, has access to an excellent education and the ability to attain life skills that unlock their potential to powerfully impact our global society. The company’s digital products and services boast decades of learning gains and achievement success. Its virtual learning solutions have supported a variety of virtual, blended, and alternative learning programs and EdisonLearning continues to expand offerings to traditional brick and mortar classrooms throughout the country. Learn more at https://edisonlearning.com/.
About Grand Key Education
Grand Key Education (GKE) is a leading provider of social emotional learning resources for youth. GKE helps institutions, youth organizations and families build responsible young people. Own it!™, a highly interactive, online training course, prepares today's youth with the skills they need to feel better, to accomplish more and to create the life they dream about. To learn more about youth empowerment training and services, visit www.ownityouth.com.
Ross Romano
MindRocket Media Group
+1 856-498-7765
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn