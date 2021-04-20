Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Advances Funding Increase For Hillyard Technical Center

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, requested $1.1 million in additional funding for the Hillyard Technical Center as part of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s review of the Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget. The funding increase for the St. Joseph-based technical school will be included in the committee’s version of the appropriations bill for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Founded in 1941, Hillyard Technical Center provides technical and trades skills training to high school students from the St. Joseph area, as well as for post-secondary school students enrolled in Metropolitan Community College. The additional funding requested by Sen. Luetkemeyer would be used to replace outdated equipment at the school.

“Hillyard Technical Center is a vital partner with Missouri businesses and industry with a long and proud history preparing young men and women to enter the workforce,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Increasing our investment in this program will ensure young people are better prepared to hit the ground running in today’s increasingly competitive and highly complex work environment.”

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

