04/20/21-NON-LIFE THREATING APPARENT SHARK INCIDENT ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND
For Immediate News Release: April 20, 2021
(HONOLULU) – First responders, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and personnel from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources are responding to a report of a non-fatal shark incident near the Kukio Resort Club House on Hawai‘i Island.
Initial reports indicate a woman was swimming about 500-feet from shore, when she apparently encountered a shark. She will be taken to the North Hawai‘i Medical Center for treatment.
Learn more about shark response protocols in the video below. No further details are available at this time.
DLNR Shark Incident Response Protocols: https://vimeo.com/504929358
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/sharks/shark-safety/safety-tips/
Media Contact:
Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]