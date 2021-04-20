Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401477
TROOPER: Trooper Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 20th, 2021, approximately 0214 hours
LOCATION: Stage Road, Benson, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Angela Christian
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont
Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 20th, 2021, at approximately 0214 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family fight that occurred on Stage Road, Benson, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated that he/she was assaulted by a household/family member. The accused was identified as Angela Christian (46) of Benson, Vermont.
Christian is scheduled to appear in Court on 04/20/2021 at 1230 PM
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: April 20th, 2021 at 1230
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.