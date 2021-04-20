Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B401477

TROOPER: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 20th, 2021, approximately 0214 hours

LOCATION: Stage Road, Benson,  Vermont

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault                      

                        

 

ACCUSED: Angela Christian

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

 

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 20th, 2021, at approximately 0214 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family fight that occurred on Stage Road, Benson, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated that he/she was assaulted by a household/family member. The accused was identified as Angela Christian  (46) of Benson, Vermont.

 

Christian is scheduled to appear in Court on 04/20/2021 at 1230 PM

 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: April 20th, 2021 at 1230

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

