Westminster Barracks / Shooting incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B101513

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: Monday, April 19, 2021, at about 10:30 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence on Chaves Road, Londonderry, VT

VIOLATION: Pending

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: John Ross

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident into an occupied home in Londonderry that occurred Monday night, April 19, 2021. No one was injured.

Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were dispatched following a call at about 10:47 p.m. to a home on Chaves Road after the victim, homeowner John Ross, 54, reported that an unknown individual had fired several times into his front door at about 10:30 p.m. before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Troopers searched the area Monday night, and detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations returned Tuesday morning. Investigators determined that multiple bullets struck the home and collected evidence that is being transferred to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory in Waterbury for analysis. Several area residents reported hearing gunshots but said they did not see anything.

This incident was the third shooting into an occupied dwelling in Vermont since late last week. Investigators do not believe the incidents are connected, and no one has been injured, however these are serious situations that pose considerable danger of injury or death to people inside the homes.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A

