Free Trial of NICE DCV 2021.0 Announced by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech just announced the release of NICE DCV 2021.0. Nor-Tech is one of two primary NICE DCV 2021.0 distributors in the Americas.

With such a large percentage of the global workforce working remotely and with the demand for HPC capabilities growing exponentially, this new NICE DCV release couldn’t come at a better time.” — Nor-Tech Executive VP Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. , U.S., April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, just announced the release of NICE DCV 2021.0. Applications include CAE/CAD, oil and gas, life sciences, research and much more. Nor-Tech is one of two primary NICE DCV 2021.0 distributors in the Americas.

This NICE DCV release includes the following new features and enhancements:

• Webcam Redirection for Windows Servers: Users can now utilize their local webcams for video conferencing and streaming applications running on a NICE DCV remote session.

• Support for printer redirection on a Linux server: Users can redirect print jobs from their DCV streaming session to a printer connected to their local computer.

• Support for M1 Mac as client: NICE DCV Mac client can now run on Macs with M1 chips.

• Multi-monitor support for Mac native client: Users can work with multiple monitors through their DCV Mac client.

• Enhancements to NICE DCV Session Manager: Session Manager now includes new APIs to describe servers, monitor server metrics such as CPU and memory usage, enable the collection of session thumbnails and limit the maximum number of sessions per server.

• Improved support for G4ad instance type: Users can now benefit from accelerated GPU video encoding with AMD GPUs on Amazon EC2 G4ad instances for both Windows and Linux servers.

NICE DCV (desktop cloud visualization) is an excellent resource for remote work; supporting high-end, off-premises 3D access to the user’s office workstation seamlessly and cost-effectively. Installation takes less than 10 minutes.

The DCV protocol adapts perfectly to heterogeneous networking infrastructures such as LAN, WAN and VPN; automatically handling bandwidth and latency constraints. All 3D desktops and applications run natively on the remote machines, which can share the same physical GPU--in case of Linux--for more than 10 users.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We have always been very enthusiastic about NICE DCV and are excited about this new release. With such a large percentage of the global workforce working remotely and with the demand for HPC capabilities growing exponentially, this new NICE DCV release couldn’t come at a better time.”

Ultimate benefits of NICE DCV 2021.0 include:

• Saves money and time on application deployment and upgrades

• Increases user productivity on heavy applications and large datasets

• Gives a remote workforce secure access to centralized resources over standard, secure TCP/IP connections.

• Enables real-time collaboration

A free trial of NICE DCV 2021.0 is available on Nor-Tech’s demo cluster. To sign up, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/ or for more information https://www.nor-tech.com/NICE/.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

