ADVISORY – DUNMORE – FRIDAY – PennDOT, The Pennsylvania State Police Highlight Litter Enforcement Corridors

Dunmore, PA - Friday, April 23rd, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police, (PSP) will hold an media event to discuss the creation of Litter Enforcement Corridors and the penalties of littering in the commonwealth.

WHAT: Representatives from PennDOT and PSP will address the media to express the importance of proper litter disposal and Litter Enforcement Corridors

WHEN: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM

WHERE: PennDOT District Office located at 55 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Dunmore, PA 18512.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

###