Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,269 in the last 365 days.

Air Quality Client Contact Meeting: Opportunity to Submit Agenda Items

The DNR’s Air Quality Bureau is accepting agenda topics for the upcoming Air Quality Client Contact Meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and details will be provided when the final agenda is announced, approximately two weeks prior to the meeting.

The Air Quality Client Contact Meetings are intended to focus on current and upcoming air program issues and changes. Submitted agenda items should include the name of the item, who plans to introduce or lead the discussion, and an estimate of how much time should be set aside on the agenda for the item.

Please submit agenda items by Monday, May 3, 2021. Agenda items and questions concerning the meeting should be emailed to Wendy Walker at wendy.walker@dnr.iowa.gov.

You just read:

Air Quality Client Contact Meeting: Opportunity to Submit Agenda Items

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.