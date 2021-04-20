April 19 Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River during the past week was primarily observed upstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location code 19, while angler effort downstream of the East Fork was low.

The best catch rates for the week were observed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19, where interviewed anglers averaged 6 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork in location code 16 did not report catching a steelhead, and anglers interviewed upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 averaged 20 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed upstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location 18 averaged 15 hours per steelhead caught.

River conditions were good throughout the week. On Sunday, the river had clear visibility in all areas, and river temperatures ranged between the mid-40s and low-50s, depending on location. The Salmon River is currently flowing at 1,510 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 83 percent of average for today's date. Upstream near the Yankee Fork Salmon River, the river is flowing at 1,000 cfs which is 89 percent of average for today's date.

As of Friday, April 16, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery has trapped 1,965 hatchery steelhead, and as of Thursday, April 15, the Sawtooth hatchery has trapped 1,553 hatchery steelhead.

As we approach the end of the spring season, we would like to ask anglers to continue to be on the lookout for Floy-tagged steelhead. The University of Idaho, in cooperation with Fish and Game, is in the second year of a multiyear study to look at the influence of catch and release angling on wild steelhead. Anglers that catch a Floy-tagged steelhead are encouraged to remove the tag by clipping it off at the base, and then report the tag number and catch location to Fish and Game by using either the phone number printed on the tag or by going to the "Tag You're It" website at: www.tag.idaho.gov.