USED OIL ANALYSIS PROGRAM HELP WITH TESTOIL’S CONSULTING PRO

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in fluid analysis, is offering Consulting PRO oil analysis consultation service. This is an excellent means for transforming any oil analysis program into a more effective and efficient asset; increasing the reliability and availability of machinery while minimizing maintenance costs.

Oil Analysis Consultant Micheal Shaw, a TestOil Consulting PRO team member explained, “There are many companies that are good candidates for this—especially new facilities that want to get off to a good start with oil analysis; established facilities that don’t have any oil analysis program in place; and facilities that have a plan in place, but need some help getting it back on track or optimizing it. All aspects of Consulting PRO can be customized. The customer is always in control of the direction of their program.”

The service offers the following five audit levels—each with the objective of optimizing customers’ oil analysis programs:

• Genesis: This includes a plant walk through to completely document assets for oil analysis along with verbal recommendations for proper sample point locations, sample port recommendations, lube storage and handling, etc.

• Enterprise: This includes a morning training session for the customer’s maintenance team that covers the most critical information. In the afternoon session, TestOil’s expert accompanies the team to the plant floor for an observational and educational walk-through.

• Next Level: This includes a review of the existing lubrication and oil analysis program, covering integral components of a well-designed and executed program. It culminates in a detailed report outlining findings and recommendations.

• Prestige: This highly customized audit includes a virtual meeting between the customer and a TestOil expert that results in targeted goals and a roadmap for success.

• World Class: This includes identification of areas for lubrication improvements and a project plan to transform how plant personnel view and approach lubrication. TestOil’s auditor will perform a review, based on interviews and field observation of the lubrication and oil analysis program, and deliver prioritized recommendations. The audit will include a program analysis identifying a roadmap for improvements.

Through careful evaluation and development of clearly defined goals, Consulting PRO audits are a thoughtful approach for maintaining the most effective oil analysis program.

TestOil’s Consulting PRO is the first step for establishing a comprehensive oil analysis program. The next step for most TestOil Consulting PRO customers is TestOil’s Sampling PRO. The service is ideal for companies that have established a foundational oil analysis program through Consulting PRO, but may be low on trained maintenance personnel or just want to follow up with a hands-off approach to oil analysis. Through Sampling PRO, TestOil’s trained team of industry experts maintains the oil analysis program—tagging equipment and conducting consistent sample collection. Sampling PRO also includes a follow up report review; explanation of critical report results; and an annual program review.

Both Consulting PRO and Sampling PRO are components of TestOil PRO, the company’s world class portfolio of personalized oil analysis services.

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit https://testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.