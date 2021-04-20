Enter Today for Early Entry Discount in 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program

Publisher Mike Madsen at the Annual 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program 2021 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program

BELMAR, NJ, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeland Security has surged to the forefront of our national conversation this year as we continue to experience an immigration crisis along our southern border, civil unrest in our cities as well as an ongoing global pandemic.

These challenges have become a national priority with an influx of investments in innovative new technologies and systems.

American Security Today's 2021 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program is now in its Sixth Year and specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

American Security Today’s 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program (https://americansecuritytoday.com/ast-awards/) is now in its Sixth Year and specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

From innovative Military Programs, Local, State and Federal Public Safety and Emergency Management Initiatives, New Physical and IT Products and Services, the 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program is an ideal media platform for your organization to receive the recognition you deserve!

Last year’s program was the largest in our company’s history (see our 2020 ‘ASTORS’ Champions Edition Fully Interactive Magazine at https://tinyurl.com/42yqehj9). The 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Awards program is already on track for another record-breaking year and the competition is fierce!

To enter your nomination(s) to take part in this exclusive opportunity and compete against your industry leading peers, go to https://americansecuritytoday.com/ast-awards/.

The ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program is proudly sponsored by ATI Systems (https://www.atisystems.com/), Attivo Networks (https://attivonetworks.com/), Automatic Systems (https://ca.automatic-systems.com/), X.Labs (https://www.xlabs.tech/) and Reed Exhibitions (https://www.reedexhibitions.com/), every one a Returning Sponsor.

We have some very exciting post COVID-19 news as this year’s ISC East (the International Security Conference & Exposition at https://www.isceast.com/en-us.html) will go LIVE at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City from Wed, Nov 17, 2021 – Thu, Nov 18, 2021!

ISC East is the leading event for the Northeast’s security and public safety community, and AST’s 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Presentation Banquet/Luncheon will take place there on November 17th 2021.

To take advantage of this exclusive luncheon opportunity to take a break from the show – Invite your team, guests, clients and show visitors to a lovely and affordable plated meal event in the heart of New York City, for a fabulous networking opportunity!

Go to https://americansecuritytoday.com/product/awards-luncheon/ to secure your seat or reserve a table. ***Limited space available so Register Today. There will be no on-site registrations.

Your ‘ASTORS’ Awards Luncheon registration includes complimentary attendee access to ISC East where you can meet the world’s most innovative suppliers and cyber experts, immerse yourself in hands-on tech and learn from world-renowned speakers and thought-leaders.

As an attendee, ISC East 2021 will provide you with the opportunity to interact with a broader array of security industry professionals, which includes security dealers, installers, integrators, consultants, corporate, government and law enforcement/first responder practitioners.

The combination of one-on-one conversations with the industry’s top innovators, integrators and security executives, special events, high-quality education and training, and strong support from industry associations make ISC East the security industry’s most comprehensive East Coast event.

Join us as we convene in New York City to network, learn and evaluate solutions from leading security exhibitors and brands.

About the 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program

The Annual ’ASTORS’ Awards are the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today, to ensure our readers have the information they need to stay ahead of the competition, and keep our Nation safe – one facility, street, and city at a time.

To learn more about the Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program please visit https://americansecuritytoday.com/ast-proudly-presents-the-2020-astors-awards-winners/.

For All Things American Security Today, including the 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program and Sponsorship Opportunities, please contact Michael Madsen, AST Publisher at mmadsen@americansecuritytoday.com.