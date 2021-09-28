Join Bill Bratton for ‘The Profession’ book signing at 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Banquet

Register Today for Early Registration Discount to join Commissioner Bill Bratton at the the 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Luncheon on Nov 17th, where he will be signing copies of his new book.

Legendary Police Commissioner Bill Bratton and TSA Administrator David Pekoske (2021 'ASTORS' Keynote Speaker), to participate in the 2021 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Luncheon at ISC East and the National Disaster and Emergency Management Expo, Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021, at the Javits Center in NYC.

Building trust between a police force and the community it is sworn to protect is in many ways, Bratton argues, the first task–without genuine trust in law enforcement to do the right thing, little else is possible.

There are few other positions on earth in which life-and-death stakes combine with intense public scrutiny and turbulent political cross-winds as they do for the police chief of a major American city.

The Profession is both a searching examination of the path of policing over the past fifty years, for good and for ill, and a master class in transformative leadership.

The Profession presents not only a fascinating and colorful life at the heights of law enforcement leadership but the vision for the future of American policing that we sorely need.

American Security Today’s ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards program is in its Sixth Year and continues to recognize the Outstanding Innovations of top firms and government agencies in the Homeland Security and Public Safety fields.

The Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today, to ensure our readers have the information they need to stay ahead of the competition and keep our Nation safe – one facility, street, and city at a time.

On the heels of an unprecedented global pandemic, continued unrest in our cities, and potentially catastrophic cyberattacks on our nations critical infrastructure, the focus of the 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Luncheon will be on the latest, state-of-the-art innovations that are driving investments in new public security and safety technologies and systems.

Your ‘ASTORS’ Awards Luncheon registration includes complimentary attendee access to both ISC East, the leading event for the Northeast’s security and public safety community, and the inaugural Natural Disaster and Emergency Management (NDEM) Expo, a comprehensive trade event and online resource dedicated to the preparation, response, and recovery of physical and human assets of public and private organizations.

