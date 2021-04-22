ValueHealth Hires Michael Farrell as Chief Commercial Officer
Michael Farrell is a dynamic healthcare executive with a proven ability to deliver results.”LEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Farrell as Chief Commercial Officer of ValueHealth. Mr. Farrell is the newest addition to ValueHealth’s expanding leadership team.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
In his new role as CCO, Mr. Farrell will lead ValueHealth’s commercial strategy and business development for provider, payor, and employer segments, as well as marketing to further expand ValueHealth’s national surgical network. Mr. Farrell’s leadership will directly drive sales operations and business performance to ensure the long-term commercial success of ValueHealth.
“Michael Farrell is a dynamic healthcare executive with a proven ability to deliver results,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “His executive experience and industry knowledge will help us execute our strategic commercial objectives and position ValueHealth to be more competitive as we continue to transform the surgical space for the benefit of patients, physicians, payors, and health systems.”
Mr. Farrell comes to ValueHealth with extensive experience in the healthcare industry with executive roles focusing on strategic relationships with many of the nation’s largest health systems and payors. Most recently, Mr. Farrell spent three years at MDLIVE, a leading virtual care company, as the Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, he was responsible for their US client organization which consisted of managing overall relationships with payors, employers, hospitals, and health systems. Prior to working at MDLIVE, he spent over 12 years at Cerner Corporation as an executive running various business development teams across the country focusing on hospitals and health systems.
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
