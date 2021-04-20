Magnolias Consulting Group Announces Expansion to BC Under Magnolias Productions
Full-scale marketing and video production agency expands into the BC marketplace with new headquarters in Vancouver and Victoria.VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edmonton marketing agency Magnolias Consulting Group has announced plans for Western Canada expansion to include offices located in British Columbia, Canada. The new branch of the company will be known as Magnolias Productions.
Magnolias Consulting Group offers complete marketing services, including video production for live and animated videos and commercials, and other forms of media for national and international companies headquartered in Canada and North America. This expansion will position them strategically for rapid growth in Western Canada.
Magnolias Productions will focus specifically on photography, video production, and videography services in Vancouver and Victoria, BC. Videography services include corporate video production, social media videos for businesses, commercials, drone videos, corporate training videos, and wedding and event videography.
Jared Vandermeer, DOO of Magnolias Consulting Group, says that the move has been intentionally located and timed. “Right now, consumers are directing the marketplace. Businesses in Western Canada are moving many of their traditionally in-person operations online as consumers feel more comfortable shopping from home. There is an opportunity for businesses to personalize their digital services, marketing, and operations through video, a medium that captures emotions and provides eye-catching storylines. For many businesses, the time to make this transition is now or never.”
Magnolias Productions offices have opened their doors in Vancouver and Victoria since early 2021.
Magnolias Consulting Group will continue to operate as a full-service marketing agency in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, offering services ranging from website design and content creation to graphic design and search engine optimization. Video production services will be split between the two Western Canadian offices, with filming and production taking place in locations across North America.
ABOUT MAGNOLIAS CONSULTING GROUP
Magnolias Consulting Group is a full-service marketing agency with headquarters in Edmonton, AB, Canada. The Magnolias Consulting Group client list includes local and national brands with marketing strategies and services that encompass branding, websites, video production, content writing, graphic design, traditional marketing, and social media management in Edmonton.
