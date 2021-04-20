OneStream Networks Expands its Global Voice Offerings With The Launch Of Direct Routing For Microsoft Teams
OneStream Networks Offers A Secure, Global, Microsoft SBC Certified Solution in 80+ CountriesROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Networks recently expanded its voice offerings as they launched their Microsoft Certified Direct Routing service for Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Direct Routing combines the Microsoft Teams and Oﬃce 365 systems directly to the public telephone network through OneStream's’ global network to enable local, national, mobile, and international calls.
Driven by an increasing remote workforce, Microsoft Teams has just reached a new milestone with over 115 million users per day and is poised to gain more within the year. OneStream Networks is encouraging its partners to tap into this growing market opportunity to provide an all-in-one communications solution to their customers.
“With our SIP connectivity, Direct Routing is a powerful alternative to a traditional phone system as well as Microsoft’s own calling plans, allowing users to connect to local, mobile and international numbers with simplicity. This greatly reduces the complexity of the organization’s communication technology stack.” says Brian Skidmore, EVP/CMO at OneStream Networks.
As businesses scale their remote workforce, Direct Routing can provide a secure and fully adaptable solution for those who are already in the Office 365 ecosystem or those who are looking at migrating to Teams.
“Many organizations do not realize that their Office 365 license may already include Microsoft Teams in their Office 365 subscription. So why not utilize something that you already paid for?” Skidmore added.
“It is an outstanding solution that can help businesses effectively embrace remote working and centralize collaboration amongst staff”.
Users can expect to experience the benefits of a full business phone system that provides a high-quality voice service, making Teams an even more powerful platform for collaboration. Backed by OneStream Networks’ highly resilient infrastructure and global network, partners can operate and offer the service with rock-solid carrier-grade reliability. And since it is all done in the Cloud, Direct Routing does not require a complicated on-premise phone system, which saves both time and money. On-premises telephony hardware is expensive and time-consuming to install and maintain. Moving to the cloud frees up time and ensures organizations only pay for the resources they actually use. Direct Routing also creates economies of scale by consolidating regional carriers into a single global plan. For most enterprises, where communication technology is not a core competency, migrating fully to MS Teams can reduce costs and enable a shift in focus towards other priorities.
About OneStream Networks: OneStream Networks is purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP trunking, unified communications, contact center services, data networking and security services. With availability in 200+ countries, global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs, and multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options, OneStream delivers unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based voice, UC, data, and security. For more information, visit their website.
Brian D. Skidmore
OneStream Networks
info@onestreamnetworks.com