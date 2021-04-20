Women Hold 25 Percent of Cybersecurity Jobs Globally In 2021
Cybersecurity Ventures and WiCyS announce research and media partnership
The size, scale, and diversity of the WiCyS membership demonstrates the growing population of women in our field”NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that women will hold 25 percent of cybersecurity jobs globally by the end of 2021, up from 20 percent in 2019.
— Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures
In related news, WiCyS (Women In CyberSecurity) and Cybersecurity Ventures announced a strategic research and media partnership:
Cybersecurity Ventures has been named “Market Research Partner” for WiCyS, a leading alliance between trailblazers from academia, government, and industry; WiCyS has been named Cybercrime Magazine’s Women In Cybersecurity Association Partner.
Cybercrime Magazine is published by Cybersecurity Ventures and features a special focus on women in cybersecurity including short and long stories, podcast and video interviews, research, an upcoming documentary, and other media.
WiCyS was established in 2012 by Dr. Ambareen Siraj of Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant, partnerships, and collaboration benefits for all women, male allies and advocates with a strong mission to recruit, retain and advance women in cybersecurity.
“Our media and followers have benefited greatly from an informal relationship we’ve had with Dr. Siraj and WiCyS over the past three years” says Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures and editor-in-chief at Cybercrime Magazine. “We will now work more closely with WiCyS in support of the advancement of women in the cybersecurity field.”
“Diversity in the cybersecurity workforce is not a choice but an essential element!” says Lynn Dohm, Executive Director at WiCyS. “WiCyS, a nonprofit global community of diverse cybersecurity professionals, is proud to partner with Cybersecurity Ventures, the leading trusted resource for practitioners in the field. We look forward to working together to keep our communities engaged and informed.”
The latest research figure from Cybersecurity Ventures is based on in-depth discussions with numerous industry experts in cybersecurity and human talent, vetting, analyzing and synthesizing third-party reports, surveys, and media sources, and conducting their own list compilation.
The number of cybersecurity positions filled by women in 2021 is nearly double what it was in 2013, but is still way too low, and the industry needs to continue pushing for more females to join. Heightened awareness on the topic — led by numerous women in cyber associations including WiCyS — is helping move the needle in a positive direction.
Cybersecurity Ventures looks beyond securing corporate networks (which has seen a rise in the number of women), and includes IoT security, IIoT and ICS security, medical device security, automotive cybersecurity, aviation cybersecurity, military cyber defense technology, and others. Further, they cover the cybersecurity service provider ecosystem, which also includes women-owned small businesses, and broadens to include digital forensics and other jobs.
“The size, scale, and diversity of the WiCyS membership demonstrates the growing population of women in our field” says Morgan.
A report from Cybersecurity Ventures covering the growth and percentage of women in the cybersecurity field will be released at the annual WiCyS 2021 Conference on Sep. 8, 2021.
