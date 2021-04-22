MegaplanIT Announces FedRAMP 3PAO Accreditation Trusted Security & Compliance Parterners

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MegaplanIT Holdings, LLC a cybersecurity and compliance firm, achieved its Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) accreditation to perform security assessments for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs).

The 3PAO accreditation recognizes MegaplanIT’s competencies through rigorous testing and evaluation by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). Organizations seeking to obtain Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for cloud service offerings and products may contact MegaplanIT to independently assess their cloud services or provide security advisory services. The FedRAMP program supports secure cloud service adoption and FedRAMP requires that CSPs engage FedRAMP approved third-party assessors to ensure that the cloud service or product is compliant with the FedRAMP requirements. FedRAMP follows a standardized approach to performing security assessments, authorizations, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services.

About MegaplanIT

MegaplanIT builds long-term relationships with its clients through its holistic approach to security and compliance services with a proven ability to understand and support the needs of organizations across multiple industry segments. They provide over 50+ services spanning the range of Managed Security, Compliance Assessments, and Security Testing. Their comprehensive service offering assists organizations to comply with regulatory & industry-specific requirements, protect sensitive data, and secure in-scope networks, systems, and applications. MegaplanIT’s Security Consultants, with decades of experience in security and compliance, possess a deep understanding of the challenges faced by organizations building and maintaining security and compliance programs. Organizations new to FedRAMP, as well as current FedRAMP CSPs can benefit from MegaplanIT’s approach as an independent, trusted security partner.