Lombardi Sends Plan to End Illegal Immigration to VP Harris

Border Crisis Is Grave Danger To United States

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES , April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Jack Lombardi, Republican Candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris with his plan to end the surge at the border.

“It has been 25 days since our Vice President was assigned the task of ending the surge at the border. She has not gone to the border or held a news conference to address the issue. Hence, we can conclude that she doesn’t have a plan. That’s why today I have sent 13 recommendations on how stop the invasion,” said Lombardi.

As the next Congressman, Lombardi will offer real solutions and work to end the political gamesmanship.

Lombardi's letter:

Dear Vice President Harris,

I am writing to you regarding the crisis at the border.

President Ronald Reagan once said “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a border.” Like most Americans, I agree with this statement.

It is reported that 7000 people were arrested yesterday trying to illegally cross the border into our nation. We have a surge due to the executive orders that President Biden has signed and the message coming from the White House.

As the person in charge of the border and the Vice President of the United States, you have an obligation to protect our nation from this invasion. Since you were assigned this task by President Biden, you have not visited the border or held a news conference to tell us how you plan to address the crisis. That’s why I am writing you today. Here are the steps I recommend the White House take:

 Continue building the wall,

 End the “Catch and Release” policy,

 Prohibit illegal aliens from receiving taxpayer-funded welfare and health care benefits,

 Require mandatory employer verification of worker eligibility to work in the United States,

 End chain migration for non-immediate family members,

 Reduce refugee and visa fraud by re-evaluating criteria and improving background checks,

 Prohibit sanctuary cities and states by holding back federal funding for related law enforcement grants,

 Eliminate the visa lottery system.

 End visa overstays,

 Holding elected officials who violate our federal immigration laws legally accountable,

 Enact merit-based immigration reform to expedite naturalization process,

 Withhold federal funds to states that allow illegal immigrants to get drivers’ licenses, and

 Increase penalties on businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens.

I believe that by enacting these reforms this will end the surge at the border. This crisis can no longer be ignored. I urge the Biden-Harris administration take immediate action.

Sincerely,

Jack Lombardi

Congressional Candidate



“I had hoped that our Congressman Adam Kinzinger would have taken action, but he is more focused on bashing Republicans and raising money than doing his job,” said Lombardi.

“For more than a year, our country has been on lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Allowing illegals with COVID onto our streets defeats the whole purpose of wearing masks and social distancing. It flies in the face of those who have lost loved ones and people who have lost their livelihoods. The crisis at the border cannot be ignored,” said Lombardi.

Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

You can count on Jack to have the backbone to stand up for our shared conservative values:

Strong borders are essential

Lawfulness is an important concept for Jack in every aspect of life. That’s why he strongly opposes illegal immigration.

Life is to be protected

Jack is unapologetically pro-life and believes in protecting children from conception and beyond.

Law and order are to be respected

Jack believes in and supports law enforcement, first responders and the great work they do every day in maintaining peace, safety, health and unity throughout America. He wants them to have the resources and respect they deserve.

Small businesses must survive

Having spent many years helping both small and large businesses with their marketing strategies, Jack understands the unique struggles of smaller businesses in the Chicago area. He strongly supports an economic environment in which those businesses can thrive.

Government has too much power

Jack supports smaller government that reduces federal policy interference in local matters and the functioning of business. He believes excessive government involvement is a roadblock to progress.

Censorship is wrong.

Having achieved business success through the internet, Jack is a supporter of free internet speech and intends to tackle social media censorship of conservatives. He believes social media is a tool that should raise awareness of social injustices faced by all communities and that no one, in the government or private sector, has a right to censor those issues.