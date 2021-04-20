On Ship Maintenance Made Safe
LOBO Advanced Platform Application
Great product & versatile. If only those that think: it will only take a minute saw the result. Time's money when you stop work, take the injured to hospital, how much money do you really save?”DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Awkward and Restricted Access
— Thomas Bush
LOBO Systems have developed an advanced platform system that has several directly attributable benefits to the shipping industry.
In short:
The LOBO System is a versatile work platform product that combines the flexibility and strength of traditional scaffolding with the simplicity and mobility of aluminium tower systems. It can be made safely into any shape or size, without the need for any tools and is extremely versatile, therefore fits into extremely awkward to access areas. The product flat packs making it easy to store and utilize ship-wide.
It’s easy & quick to erect, versatile and strong.
This simple system can be assembled by anyone, as the components are modular and full training is provided to ensure competency and safety. The ship maintenance crew can assemble the LOBO System quickly, easily and safely around, under or above stairs, pipes, plant rooms and specifically in awkward to get to areas.
This means out-sourced scaffolding labour costs can be reduced without comprising safety.
Areas previously considered difficult to get to can now be accessed with ease for maintenance.
Robert Bokros
LOBO Systems Ltd
+1 800-640-5492
r.bokros@lobosystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
LOBO Systems 2 minute product demonstration