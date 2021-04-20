Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,265 in the last 365 days.

GM reveals tiny, cute electrical convertible to be offered in China

Produced by SAIC-GM-Wuling, a company partially owned by General Motors (GM), the Hong Guang Mini EV sells at a starting price that’s equivalent to about $4,400. Now the Hong Guang Mini EV family is growing. The company recently unveiled a new range of pastry-inspired colors and a convertible version of the tiny car.

The Hong Guang MINI EV Macaron was introduced earlier this month. It’s offered in three pastel hues — green, yellow and pink — suggestive of the meringue-based cookies. The Macaron models cost the equivalent of between $5,775 and $6,700.

The Hong Guang Mini EV Cabrio, which was introduced ahead of the Shanghai Motor Show this week, has a folding cloth top. It will go into production next year. The company has not announced a price for the convertible version yet.

Considering its affordable price, it’s not surprising that the Mini EV lineup provides basic — very basic — transportation. It’s described as having a “2+2” body style, meaning the back seats are intended…

You just read:

GM reveals tiny, cute electrical convertible to be offered in China

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.