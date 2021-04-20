GM reveals tiny, cute electrical convertible to be offered in China

Produced by SAIC-GM-Wuling, a company partially owned by General Motors (GM), the Hong Guang Mini EV sells at a starting price that’s equivalent to about $4,400. Now the Hong Guang Mini EV family is growing. The company recently unveiled a new range of pastry-inspired colors and a convertible version of the tiny car.

The Hong Guang MINI EV Macaron was introduced earlier this month. It’s offered in three pastel hues — green, yellow and pink — suggestive of the meringue-based cookies. The Macaron models cost the equivalent of between $5,775 and $6,700.

The Hong Guang Mini EV Cabrio, which was introduced ahead of the Shanghai Motor Show this week, has a folding cloth top. It will go into production next year. The company has not announced a price for the convertible version yet.

Considering its affordable price, it’s not surprising that the Mini EV lineup provides basic — very basic — transportation. It’s described as having a “2+2” body style, meaning the back seats are intended…