Lidl Eire turns into first main retailer to supply free interval merchandise

The grocery giant said in a statement Monday that it’s the world’s first major retailer to offer such an initiative, which is aimed at tackling period poverty, where girls or women are unable to afford menstrual products.

Eligible customers in the Republic of Ireland will be offered a coupon for a free box of pads or tampons each month — starting May 3 — through the Lidl Plus app.

Lidl has more than 11,200 stores in 29 countries. A spokesperson for Lidl Ireland said that the initiative is limited to its 168 stores in the Republic of Ireland.

The grocery company said it will also make quarterly donations of menstrual products to homelessness charity The Simon Communities to ensure people experiencing homelessness, and who may not have access to a smartphone, can access them.