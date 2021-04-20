Carolyne Truelove, Head of Global Fan Experience at Fanatics, Joins the Execs In The Know 2021 Corporate Advisory Board

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce the addition of Carolyne Truelove, Head of Global Fan Experience at Fanatics, to the company’s 2021 Corporate Advisory Board. Carolyne joins an impressive group of 17 other customer experience (CX) leaders representing a range of industries — each a dedicated champion for both their customers and employees.

“Execs in the Know has been an amazing resource for data, the sharing of best practices, learning of new innovations, and engaging in CX leadership discussions packed with hugely valuable information,” said Carolyne of her addition to the Corporate Advisory Board. “I am truly honored and excited to serve alongside and learn from some of the world’s top CX minds and drivers of global CX strategies.”

Fanatics, the global leader for licensed sports merchandise, is a new breed of retailer – part tech company, part logistics expert, part e-commerce company and part manufacturer – that combines exclusive deals with leagues and teams with on-demand production and an agile supply chain to increase speed-to-market of high-quality fan merchandise distributed globally across all retail channels.

“Carolyne has been involved in the Execs In The Know community since the early days of our community, and I’m excited she’s now bringing her passion for her customers (fans), as well as her team members (athletes and coaches), to our boardroom,” said Chad McDaniel, president of Execs In The Know. “I just know her voice is going to be both valuable and influential, and we are so grateful for her involvement in our community.”

About the Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board

The EITK Corporate Advisory Board is a body of customer-driven executives from a variety of verticals representing many of the world’s leading brands. The group’s focus is to provide measurable value to their businesses by delivering customer experience improvements in an efficient and effective manner. This is accomplished by leveraging research, data, and the experience of a broad network of world-class brands to develop leaders, advocate change and transform the customer experience. Members work together to identify gaps, key strategies, and industry trends that ultimately enhance EITK Customer Response Summit events, briefings, and other content that informs the industry. The cornerstone of the EITK community, the Corporate Advisory Board delivers unrivaled experience and expertise through their involvement in a variety of events, webinars, publications, and philanthropic activities.

Carolyne joins the following CX leaders in forming the 2021 Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board:

– Alice Sesay Pope, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Contact Centers, Visa

– Jared Benesh, Director, Customer Experience Capabilities, H&R Block

– LeAnne Crocker, Director, Customer Care Centers, Oriental Trading Company, Inc - A Berkshire Hathaway Company

– Mike Gathright, Senior Vice President, Hilton Reservations & Customer Care, Hilton

– Jennifer Hanson, Senior Director, Target.com, Target

– Lisa Oswald, Senior Vice President of Customer Service, Travelzoo Inc.

– Sue Morris, Vice President of Global Support, GitHub

– Paul Brandt, Chief Experience Officer, Loanpal

– Shellie Dow, Vice President of Operations Services, Support, and Stores, Nintendo of America

– Andrew Pine, Global Customer Director, excite!, Porsche

– Sally McMahon, Senior Vice President of Channel Management and Customer Advocacy, SiriusXM

– Judi Brenstein, Vice President of Global Customer Operations, Groupon

– Michele Watson, Senior Vice President of Client Services, formerly with Indeed

– Ebrahim Hyder, Vice President of Consumer Support, Michael Kors

– Brett Frazer, Vice President, Customer Service, Sun Basket

– Jim Gallagher, Vice President of Customer CARE & Fraud, Nordstrom

– Tim Hickler, Vice President, Employee Customer Service, Amazon

To learn more about the EITK Corporate Advisory Board, visit the company’s Advisory Boards webpage.