Encompass Credit Union launches ASAPP 11.0 and extends relationship

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP is excited to announce that Encompass Credit Union has become the first credit union to launch ASAPP OXP version 11.0 across its 6-branch network in early April. This comes only months after the extension of their current licensing agreement, ensuring omnichannel lending and account origination will be key to strategic acquisition and growth efforts in the credit union’s future.

It’s been an exciting and busy year for Encompass with many digital initiatives at-the-forefront, but also supporting members impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. During this time, Encompass and ASAPP worked closely together, not only rolling out ASAPP 11.0, but also developing several enhancements, digital strategies, and creative executions to amplify the market launch as well as brand new website and Xpress™ Digital Banking Platform.

“This year is all about digital transformation as we evolve to better meet the needs and expectations of our members,” said Kelly Longley, CEO of Encompass Credit Union. “The implementation of the newest version of ASAPP has been crucial in advancing our online capabilities and digital presence, as well as improving our overall member experience.”

The latest ASAPP release, version 11.0, is packed with powerful new features, design improvements and user experience enhancements. One of the most exciting is ASAPP’s new identFI Biometric Identity Verification (powered by Jumio®). Applicants simply snap a picture of a government-issued identification document, as well as a biometric facial scan for a faster, friction-free process that meets non face-to-face identity verification requirements.

ASAPP 11.0 also includes the new ASAPP inSight Lending Adjudication Dashboard (powered by Flinks®), a re-envisioned user experience flow, a new business AOS and LOS user-interface, improved content management functionality and much more.

“We were thrilled to work with Encompass Credit Union and impressed by their passion and commitment to providing their members with the best digital experience possible,” said JR Pierman, ASAPP’s President & CEO. “Through ASAPP and all the new enhancements of 11.0, they are now better equipped to meet the needs of modern members, both now and in the future.”

Encompass Credit Union was recently recognized as a top-quartile performer based on Assets per Member within the top 100 credit unions in Canada (based on CCUA data), in ASAPP’s Fall 2020 release of their Canadian Credit Union Insight Series. Encompass Credit Union and ASAPP continue to explore ways to build off the initial strength of their collaborative relationship to enhance member experience and deliver a positive ROI to the credit union.

To learn more about the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform or to schedule a demo for your organization please visit asappbanking.com.

- 30 -

About Encompass Credit Union

Encompass Credit Union is a full-service, co-operative financial institution founded in Alberta, Canada, serving approximately 8,500 members with over 70 employees serving 7 locations. Our goal is to provide value, support and prosperity for the families, businesses and communities we serve. We ensure our members’ financial requirements are taken care of by pairing excellent service with product offerings that meet our members’ needs.

About ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.

