The 1954 Project Presents: The 2021 Luminary Awards
Atlanta based nonprofit, The Black Teacher Collaborative, recognized for its leadership in education
Receiving this recognition is especially exciting and meaningful because The 1954 Project is a Black philanthropic fund that is focusing on improving education for Black children.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Teacher Collaborative (BTC) announced today that it is an awardee of The 1954 Project Luminary Awards. The 2021 Luminary Awards celebrates excellence in education leadership and Black philanthropy. The highly coveted national award shines light on the innovative work of outstanding Black leaders and recognizes their profound impact on education.
— Hiewet Senghor, CEO
Atlanta based, Black Teacher Collaborative (BTC), is one of five organizations awarded. BTC, led by CEO Hiewet Senghor, equips Black educators with community and resources to build stronger classroom environments in which Black children can thrive. “Receiving this recognition is especially exciting and meaningful because The 1954 Project is a Black philanthropic fund that is focusing on improving education for Black children,” says Senghor. “Tears came to my eyes when I was notified that we were recipients of the award because it was accompanied by the faces, smiles, and pride of the three amazing Black women leading this work.”
The 2021 Luminary Awards, an initiative of The Cleveland Avenue Foundation for Education, will be held on Wednesday, April 28th at 11am CST. The virtual event will highlight the success of outstanding Black leaders across the education landscape. It honors and continues the rich tradition of philanthropy in the Black community and builds an inclusive network of allies that share common values. Special guests include award-winning artist and activist Common, philanthropic power couple Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson, actor and philanthropist Jay Ellis, and many more.
To attend The 1954 Project Presents: The 2021 Luminary Awards or for more information, visit www.1954Project.org.
To learn more about the Black Teacher Collaborative visit www.BlackTeacherCollaborative.org. To book an interview with Hiewet Senghor to discuss the award or the education of students in communities of color, contact Tenisha@PerfectPitchMediaGroup.com.
ABOUT THE CLEVELAND AVENUE FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATION: The Cleveland Avenue Foundation for Education, The CAFE – a (501c3), was founded in 2014 by Liz and Don Thompson. The CAFE is committed to supporting and mentoring students and professionals as they progress through various stages in life and to broadening the landscape of African-American philanthropy. For more information, visit thecafe.org, and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
ABOUT THE 1954 PROJECT: The 1954 Project is a philanthropic initiative focused on embracing Black leadership in the education sector in order to fulfill the promise of quality education for ALL. Led by
the Black community with a goal of raising $100 million, in partnership with allies, the 1954 project exists at the intersection of education, leadership, and giving. Learn more at 1954Project.org.
ABOUT THE BLACK TEACHER COLLABORATIVE: A nonprofit organization that engages, develops and supports a collective of Black educators who ensure that Black children achieve high levels academically while simultaneously preparing them with the intellectual, social, emotional and cultural capital to actively participate in the ongoing advancement of their communities across the country.
Tenisha Taylor
Perfect Pitch Media Group
+1 678-429-4254
email us here