Chicago artist Jenny Bienemann’s Haiku Milieu Virtu-Concert: Duos! April 23, 7:30 pm
Award winning Chicago, Illinois-based artist, poet, photographer, and singer/songwriter Jenny Bienemann presents her first-ever Haiku Milieu Virtu-Concert featuring musical duos.
By popular demand, Haiku Milieu grew from Jenny Bienemann's daily social media posts into a movement that fosters creativity and collaboration with books, audiobooks, a soundtrack, a concert series, a YouTube channel, the Sunday Haiku Milieu email, and more.
Haiku Milieu Virtu-Concert: Duos on April 23 at 7:30 pm celebrates the 2021 release of Bienemann's two new books: 'Haiku Milieu Volume 2,' and 'Reckoning.' It streams on Facebook Premiere at 7:30 pm at @JennyBHaikuMilieu and at 9:30 pm on the Haiku Milieu YouTube Channel.
'Haiku Milieu, Photo and Haiku for you, Everywhere You Are, Volume 2' is the second book in the acclaimed Haiku Milieu series. The book features more than 120 full-color photos and haiku illuminating the extraordinary in the ordinary world.
'Reckoning,' Bienemann's first-ever, 3.5 x 4" tiny book, is a collection of more than 100 haiku that specifically address the difficulties of daily living, and features her ink drawings. "Enchanting and powerful," says Emily Ann Peterson, author of Bare Naked Bravery.
Haiku Milieu Virtu-Concert: Duos features the work of more than 30 artists inspired by Haiku Milieu Volume 2 and Reckoning. Jenny and Robin Bienemann co-host the virtual concert event. "Finding the extraordinary in the everyday is our mission," say the Bienemanns. "We’ve found that collaborating with other artists creates startling new work, restores our sense of wonder, and fosters a diverse creative community."
As much as Haiku Milieu Virtu-Concert: Duos celebrates the release of the two new Haiku Milieu books, it is a celebration of the Bienemann's creative community, demonstrating the undeniable power of the arts to keep us connected even in adversity.
Contributing artists are based in California, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Tennessee, and include: Jenny and Robin Bienemann, Ashley and Simpson, Jim Bizer and Jan Krist, Annie and Rod Capps, Steve Dawson and Diane Christiansen, Rachel Drew and John Syzmanski, Jonas Friddle and Anna Jacobson, Ingrid Graudins, Klem Hayes, Anne Heaton, Ernie Hendrickson and Pete Muschong, Deb Lader and Evan Silver, Ron Lazzeretti and Dave Walker, Anna Sacks and Marcus Trana, Jodi Walker and Kay Williams.
Haiku Milieu is supported in part by a generous grant from the Illinois Arts Council. Books, audiobooks, music, t-shirts and more are available at haikumilieu.com, jennybienemann.com and thepearlofdoorcounty.com.
