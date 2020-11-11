Jenny Bienemann’s Haiku Milieu Book Release Virtu-Concert
Award winning Illinois-based artist Jenny Bienemann celebrates the release of two new books in The Haiku Milieu Book Release Virtu-Concert.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning Illinois-based artist, poet, photographer, and singer/songwriter Jenny Bienemann celebrates the release of two new books, Haiku Milieu Volume 2 and Reckoning in The Haiku Milieu Book Release Virtu-Concert.
By popular demand, Haiku Milieu grew from Jenny Bienemann's daily social media posts into a movement that fosters creativity and collaboration with books, audiobooks, a soundtrack, a concert series, a YouTube channel, the Sunday Haiku Milieu email, and more.
The Haiku Milieu: Book Release Virtu-Concert on November 20 at 7:30 pm celebrates the release of Bienemann's two new books: Haiku Milieu Volume 2, and Reckoning. It will be live streamed from the legendary FitzGerald's in Berwyn, Illinois.
"Haiku Milieu, Photo and Haiku for you, Everywhere You Are, Volume 2" is the second book in the acclaimed Haiku Milieu series. The book features more than 120 full-color photos and haiku illuminating the extraordinary in the ordinary world.
"Reckoning," Bienemann's first-ever, 3.5 x 4" tiny book, is a collection of more than 100 haiku that specifically address the difficulties of daily living, and features her ink drawings. "Enchanting and powerful," says Emily Ann Peterson, author of "Bare Naked Bravery."
The Haiku Milieu: Book Release Virtu-Concert features the work of more than 30 artists inspired by Haiku Milieu Volume 2 and Reckoning. Jenny Bienemann serves as emcee for the virtual concert event. "Finding the extraordinary in the everyday is my mission," says Bienemann. "As an artist, I've found that collaborating with other artists creates startling new work, restores our sense of wonder, and fosters a diverse creative community."
As much as The Haiku Milieu: Book Release Virtu-Concert celebrates the release of the two new Haiku Milieu books, it is also a celebration of the vibrant creative community in which they were created. Many of these artists met while performing at FitzGerald's.
The talented contributing artists include: Jenny Bienemann, Robin Bienemann,
Ryan Joseph Anderson, Naomi Ashley, Jordi Baizan, Steve Dawson, Joe Dempsey, Gerald Dowd, Kate FitzGerald, Sam Frazier, Ingrid Graudins, Kevin James, Dag Juhlin, Jon Langford, Ron Lazzeretti, Ian Leith, Chris Neville, Rod Picott, Rob Pierce, Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan, Shanna in a Dress, Jessica Grace Smith, David Walker, Jodi Pulick Walker, Terry White, Jon Williams, and Kay Williams.
Haiku Milieu is supported in part by a generous grant from the Illinois Arts Council. Books, audiobooks, music, t-shirts and more are exclusively available at jennybienemann.com
Jenny Bienemann
Haiku Milieu
info@jennybienemann.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook