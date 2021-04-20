Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Galleon Embedded Computing Supercharges the XSR Product Family with 9th Generation Intel® Processors

XSR Video Recorder in the palm of your hand

XSR Recorder with XSR RDM

KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ®_Processors" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Galleon Embedded Computing is proud to announce the latest update in technologies applied across the ®_Processors" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">XSR core product line. Now equipped with the 9th Generation Intel® Xeon® 2276ME Processor, the XSR family will boast higher-frequency performance with 6-core processor support, increased memory up to 96 GB, and low-power options housed within a thermally-optimized package. Galleon's future-proof engineering ensures scalability with increased lifecycle support.

Galleon's Chief Technology Officer, Terje Melsom, commented, "As the worldwide leader in low-profile/high-capacity rugged storage solutions, mission computers, servers, and Network Attached Storage, the decision to enhance our core product line was straightforward due to the flexibility and modular nature of the XSR system. Utilizing the latest technologies and highest quality processors is an integral part of our commitment to Uncompromised Product Quality. It's part of Galleon's DNA."

Galleon Embedded Computing provides military and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) system-level and board-level rugged computing products primarily aimed at high-speed data acquisition, high-density storage, and complex signal recording systems.

