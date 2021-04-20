Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-41 rebuilding project in Baraga County starts April 20

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Baraga

HIGHWAY: US-41

CLOSEST TOWN: Three Lakes

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: September 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $5.2 million to rebuild about 4.5 miles of US-41 from Pine Street in Three Lakes to east of Tioga Creek, Baraga County. Work includes rebuilding asphalt pavement, an aggregate grade lift, concrete curb and gutter, culverts, drainage, guardrail repairs, concrete approach slabs and pavement markings. The project includes a five-year pavement performance warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Segments of the highway will be reduced to one alternating lane of traffic, beginning just west of Three Lakes. Traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. Periodic traffic shifts may also be used. A 13-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will create a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and extending the lifespan of the roadway.

