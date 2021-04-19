Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DC Department of Employment Services to Host a Press Call

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, April 19 at 3:00 p.m., Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director of the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services will host a conference call to answer press questions about updates to the District’s unemployment insurance system related to the American Rescue Plan Act provisions.   WHEN:     Monday, April 19 at 3:00 p.m.   WHO: Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director of the DC Department of Employment Services   WHERE: If you wish to participate in the call, please dial 844-881-1314 and press zero to ask a question.

