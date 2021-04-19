(Subscription required) Ventura County Superior Court Judge Ryan Wright shared his toughest day on the job when his parents’ house burned down in the 2018 Thomas Fire – the same week he was presiding over a murder trial.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Ventura County Judge Ryan Wright
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.