Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,311 in the last 365 days.

European Tremendous League created to ‘save soccer’ – Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez would be the first chairman of the European Super League if it goes ahead

The European Super League was created “to save football”, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Real are one of the 12 European clubs who have signed up to the breakaway league and intend to establish a new midweek competition.

Perez said the move had been made because young people are “no longer interested in football” because of “a lot of poor quality games”.

“Whenever there is change, there are always people who oppose it,” he said.

The English ‘big six’ of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have agreed to join the new league.

The move has been criticised by football authorities and government ministers in the UK and widely condemned across Europe by Uefa and leagues associations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting with football’s governing bodies on Tuesday to discuss the move, while the 14 Premier League clubs not included in the…

You just read:

European Tremendous League created to ‘save soccer’ – Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.