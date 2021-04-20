European Tremendous League created to ‘save soccer’ – Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez would be the first chairman of the European Super League if it goes ahead

The European Super League was created “to save football”, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Real are one of the 12 European clubs who have signed up to the breakaway league and intend to establish a new midweek competition.

Perez said the move had been made because young people are “no longer interested in football” because of “a lot of poor quality games”.

“Whenever there is change, there are always people who oppose it,” he said.

The English ‘big six’ of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have agreed to join the new league.

The move has been criticised by football authorities and government ministers in the UK and widely condemned across Europe by Uefa and leagues associations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting with football’s governing bodies on Tuesday to discuss the move, while the 14 Premier League clubs not included in the…