Westminster / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101510

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04-19-2021 @ 1910 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 9, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Mercier                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Matthew

Mercier reporting an assault.

 

Troopers responded to the scene and after investigation determined Matthew had

assaulted a family member. Matthew was subsequently arrested for Domestic

Assault and Unlawful Mischief and transported to the Vermont State Police

barracks in Westminster for processing.

 

Matthew was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,

Windham Criminal Division on April 20, 2021 at 1230 hours and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 4, 2021 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

