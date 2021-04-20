Westminster / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101510
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04-19-2021 @ 1910 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 9, Marlboro
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Matthew Mercier
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Matthew
Mercier reporting an assault.
Troopers responded to the scene and after investigation determined Matthew had
assaulted a family member. Matthew was subsequently arrested for Domestic
Assault and Unlawful Mischief and transported to the Vermont State Police
barracks in Westminster for processing.
Matthew was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,
Windham Criminal Division on April 20, 2021 at 1230 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 4, 2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.