Westminster / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101510

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04-19-2021 @ 1910 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 9, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Matthew Mercier

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Matthew

Mercier reporting an assault.

Troopers responded to the scene and after investigation determined Matthew had

assaulted a family member. Matthew was subsequently arrested for Domestic

Assault and Unlawful Mischief and transported to the Vermont State Police

barracks in Westminster for processing.

Matthew was issued a Criminal Citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,

Windham Criminal Division on April 20, 2021 at 1230 hours and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 4, 2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.