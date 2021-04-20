KenSci AI Platform for Payers now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Customers can now take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 20 2021: KenSci, an AI Platform for Digital Health, announced the availability of its AI platform for the Payer market today on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services for use on Azure. Microsoft Azure customers now can easily purchase a subscription to KenSci's AI platform using their existing enterprise agreements for Azure.
The AI platform enables healthcare payers to deploy predictive solutions or build their own ML models to improve member outcomes. KenSci’s pre-built solutions help payers to improve their plan operations, care management workflows, plan design, administration, and risk management. The KenSci offering for payers comes with solutions built on predictive models that anticipate high-cost events, identify members who may need engagement, or who have rising risk.
“We are excited to make the KenSci AI Platform for Digital Health available for Payers in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Payers can now use predictive insights, techniques proven in other sectors, to significantly improve outcomes for their members,” commented Jasmine Wilkerson, Principal Data Scientist, KenSci. “With this Marketplace release, KenSci’s offering tailored for payer’s data assets and business needs can be leveraged easily, to improve quality of care.”
The KenSci AI Platform has comprehensive capabilities to support health care payers across their AI adoption journey. It simplifies first-mile challenges of onboarding data to Azure, with secure and scalable data pipelines in batch or real-time modes. The platform normalizes and preps data for machine learning and analytics, offering over 900 on-demand feature definitions. KenSci’s AI/ML model development interface empowers analytics teams to build their own models and applications, with core functionality to group claims into visits, bias analysis, and model for claims run-out or new enrollees. Additionally, KenSci integrates with existing applications with out-of-the-box interoperability using FHIR and other standards.
KenSci’s AI platform is built on Azure and leverages other Microsoft technologies that deliver predictive insights for healthcare providers and payers. In 2020, KenSci launched the AI Platform for Providers on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The same year, KenSci was also named Microsoft’s US Healthcare Partner of the Year.
“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome KenSci’s AI for Digital Health solution for Payers to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
For more information or to request the AI platform for payers, visit: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/kensci.kensci_platform_for_payers
About KenSci
KenSci's AI Platform for Digital Health enables healthcare organizations to bring analytics and artificial intelligence to the core of their operational, clinical and care workflows, improving care experience and health outcomes. KenSci accelerates business transformation for health providers, payers, medical device and other healthcare organizations, delivering mission-critical insights in real-time to improve care quality while reducing costs. With KenSci's AI Platform that integrates latest descriptive and predictive analytics technology, health organizations can rapidly develop, deploy, and manage analytics and AI use-cases to modernize their workflows and power a digital, data-driven, value-based healthcare system. By making AI use in health systems more explainable, interpretable, and assistive, KenSci is helping healthcare become more efficient and accountable.
KenSci was incubated at the University of Washington Tacoma's Center for Data Science and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com .
