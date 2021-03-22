KenSci Named to Redmond Channel Partner Magazine RCP 350 List
The healthcare AI organization has a long-standing partnership with Microsoft including winning US Health Partner of the Year 2020SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KenSci, a healthcare AI and analytics provider, was named by Redmond Channel Partner magazine on Monday to the RCP 350, a list of the top 350 Microsoft partners in the United States.
“Our relationship with Microsoft extends to when KenSci was a research project and the University of Washington Tacoma,” commented Sachin Vora, EVP, Marketing at KenSci. “Over the years we built a partnership that has yielded multiple rewards, customer associations and industry recognitions. We’re proud to be selected by Redmond Channel Partner as one among the top Microsoft Partners in the United States.”
"Great Microsoft partners look at a customer's business and select the right technologies from Microsoft's wide range of sophisticated offerings, fine tune them for their customer's needs and expertly enhance them with their own or other technology companies' solutions. They bring the full power of the Microsoft technology stack to each customer, making those customers more productive, more profitable and more agile. The companies that made our RCP 350 list represent the best Microsoft partners in the United States," said Scott Bekker, Editor-in-Chief of Redmond Channel Partner magazine, the leading channel news site for the Microsoft partner community.
Companies in the RCP 350 range from huge partners with broad Microsoft technology capabilities and thousands of consultants to boutique companies with very specialized expertise.
The complete 2021 list is available on RCPmag.com.
About KenSci
KenSci's AI Platform for Digital Health enables healthcare organizations to bring analytics and artificial intelligence to the core of their operational, clinical and care workflows, improving care experience and health outcomes. KenSci accelerates business transformation for health providers, payers, medical device and other healthcare organizations, delivering mission critical insights in real-time to improve care quality while reducing costs. With KenSci's AI Platform that integrates latest descriptive and predictive analytics technology, health organizations can rapidly develop, deploy and manage analytics and AI use-cases to modernize their workflows and power a digital, data-driven, value-based healthcare system. By making AI use in health systems more explainable, interpretable and assistive, KenSci is helping healthcare become more efficient and accountable.
KenSci was incubated at the University of Washington Tacoma's Center for Data Science and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com.
