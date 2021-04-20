Gov. Cox urges a calm community response to Chauvin verdict

April 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (April 19, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox has issued the following statement in anticipation of a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin:

“We understand that tensions around the Derek Chauvin trial remain high. We acknowledge and respect the judicial process that has played out and the weighty decisions made by the judge and jury. As the verdict is announced, we urge Utahns to respond within the bounds guaranteed by the First Amendment. We will respect personal safety, life and property. Any threats against such will not be tolerated.”

