Rejuvenating and Inspiring with Rich Hip-Hop Music: Rising Artist Gunna Black Releases Stirring New Single
Gunna Black is no stranger when it comes to crafting the most inspirational and riveting tracks in the genres of Rap and Hip-Hop music, continuing his streakBESSEMER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An up-and-coming singer and songwriter Gunna Black is driven to break into the genre of Hip Hop and Rap, as he melds and marries together hip beats and soul-stirring songwriting to produce fine compositions.
Under the guise of his independent label and brand Glock Nation, the growing artist wishes to make a lasting and impressive imprint in the fast-paced musical world. With dynamic songwriting that encompasses personal sentiments and thoughts melded with motivating themes of life, hardships and challenges, the budding singer is all set to become the next biggest powerhouse in indie Hip Hop music.
With the release of his new single, a riveting track titled “Do Sum”, Gunna Black highlights everything that sets him apart from the contemporary mainstream Rap scene. Denoted by rhythmic and streamlined music and beats, Gunna Black puts on show stirring and powerful vocals that are bound to be adored and immortalized with the release of “Do Sum”.
The new single follows up on Black’s 2021 single “Blow Like A Fuse” and is slated to become the artist’s best work yet. Having released on April 13th, 2021 “Do Sum” accentuates Gunna Black’s moving vocals featured by up-and-coming rapper and songwriter Pokemon Poke.
“Everyone [who heard] the song said it had them turned up…my music is me, my lifestyle, my motivation is myself and seeing others be successful’’ says Gunna Black regarding the release of his refreshing new single.
Check out his new single and learn more about rising star Gunna Black on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, and promotional access.
About
Up-and-coming singer and songwriter Gunna Black is an authentic force of indie Rap, rising through the ranks. Hailing from Bessemer, Alabama, the growing artist began making music and experimenting his vocals at the young age of 16. Growing up, Gunna Black was inspired and motivated by the spirit of Rap music, being a true channel to represent important life issues and expressing deep fostered sentiments.
Gunna Black continued to release a string of independently produced musical tracks, including the stunning and hit 2020 single “Pain Away”. He followed up with single “Blow Like A Fuse” in 2021 and will now be captivating listeners once again with a new Hip Hop single, featuring artist Pokemon Poke. Black remains driven by the goal to establish himself as a Hip Hop artist and his label Glock Nation, which he intends to extend to a clothing brand. He wishes to continue producing rich and memorable music compositions and leave behind a better world for his family.
