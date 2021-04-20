Waltzing Matilda Aviation - US Northeast/Midwest-Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Scheduled Passenger
The Applicant is targeting the growing Toronto/United States market, specifically US travelers to downtown Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.
The US Northeast to Toronto market presently is dominated by Canadian air carriers, which use Pearson International Airport.”USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WMA requests that the Department grant WMA's Application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, issued under 49 USC §41102 and 14 CFR part 204, to engage in scheduled passenger air transportation as an air carrier.
— Waltzing Matilda
The Applicant is targeting the growing Toronto/United States market, specifically US travelers to downtown Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. The US Northeast to Toronto market presently is dominated by Canadian air carriers, which use Pearson International Airport. Billy Bishop, on the other hand, currently is underserved in the transborder market and is dominated by Porter Airlines, a small unaligned Canadian airline serving only five US destinations, and has not operated these services since March 2020. Because Billy Bishop presently is restricted to turboprop aircraft, it is unattractive to major US air carriers because of their all jet fleets.
CBP pre-clearance has been approved for Billy Bishop and should be operational by Spring of 2022, which will make Billy Bishop more competitive with Pearson in the trans border market, opening up more convenient US airports, such as LaGuardia and Reagan National airports.
Fully operational CBP pre-clearance at Billy Bishop will afford WMA the opportunity to better serve point to point passengers to Toronto, operating Q400 aircraft, which it will lease from Waltzing Matilda Airlines, LP, its fully controlled subsidiary, under the marketing brand of "Connect Airlines." The Applicant is in advanced discussions with US major air carriers to codeshare on its Billy Bishop services over their US hubs, thus greatly enhancing the network connectivity of Billy Bishop Airport to many more points in the US, thereby increasing the effective competition in the important US/TOR market.
