Hong Kong Carriers (Cathay Pacific/Hong Kong Express/Hong Kong Airlines) - Order to File Schedules

COVID Quarantine Restrictions Disproportionally Impacts US Carriers to the Exclusive Benefit of Hong Kong Carriers

USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The manner in which Hong Kong has imposed its restrictions disproportionally impacts US carriers to the exclusive benefit of Hong Kong carriers, and this imbalance denies US carriers their bilateral right to a fair and equal opportunity to compete in the US-Hong Kong market. The USG has relayed its objections to Hong Kong about this situation and has actively sought to reach resolution with Hong Kong that would reestablish a level playing field for both Hong Kong and US carriers while providing the necessary public health protections. To date, Hong Kong has not responded in a manner that suggests a satisfactory resolution will be forthcoming.

Based on the facts before us, we find that Hong Kong has, over the objections of the US Government, impaired the operating rights of US carriers and denied them the fair and equal opportunity to exercise their operating rights under the Agreement and thus has acted contrary to Hong Kong obligations under Article 8, paragraph 1 of the Agreement.

In this Order, we are imposing Phase 1 schedule filing requirements under 14 CFR Part 213 of the Department’s regulations to cover all of the scheduled all-cargo, passenger, and combination services of the captioned foreign air carriers operating to/from the United States.

