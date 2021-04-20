Laser Surgical Solutions selects Nobility RCM to innovate billing processes

We're excited to add Laser Surgical Solutions to the rapidly growing list of healthcare organizations that appreciate the economies and unique service provided by Nobility RCM.” — Dr. Michael Fossum, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based Laser Surgical Solutions (LSS) has chosen Nobility RCM to customize a comprehensive billing solution for its rapidly growing practice. LSS joins a long line of recognized healthcare organizations across the U.S. that have partnered with Nobility RCM and benefited from the company's industry leadership. Implementing Nobility RCM’s innovative revenue cycle management solution will advance Laser Surgical Solutions' goals of leveraging organizational efficiencies and redeploying administrative resources to support an optimal patient experience.

"Nobility’s approach has been refreshing, as they've gone to great lengths to get to know us, listen to our needs, and truly understand our goals," said Dr. John Hovorka, founder, Laser Surgical Solutions. "We’re taking full advantage of Nobility’s extensive experience and industry knowledge, and we're confident they have the right team to build a seamless solution we can scale as our practice expands."

Nobility RCM specializes in providing professional medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) services, along with integrated financial and practice management solutions, all with the purpose of improving its clients’ financial and practice performance. Using a four-phase “deep dive” process into a healthcare organization’s existing systems and processes, Nobility RCM formulates an effective and custom solution to optimize revenues and management outcomes. Nobility RCM’s implementation approach is also designed to minimize disruption to ongoing business activities.

"We're excited to add LSS to the rapidly growing list of healthcare organizations that appreciate the economies and unique service we provide," said Dr. Michael Fossum, CEO, Nobility RCM. "Our vision to serve as the leading expert in metrics-driven practice and financial management solutions by delivering exceptional outcomes to our clients aligns perfectly with LSS's vision of providing leading-edge, multidisciplinary health solutions to the Rio Grande Valley community."

About Nobility RCM

Nobility RCM is a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company that offers leading-edge revenue cycle management solutions to medium to large healthcare organizations. Nobility RCM presents a unique value proposition by providing working capital to its clients alongside advanced RCM and back office services. Founded in 2014, Nobility RCM has business operations throughout the U.S., with primary operating sites in Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Florida. Widely recognized for pioneering the Nobility Pre-Funding solution, a billing model that maximizes revenue for healthcare providers, the company delivers exceptional outcomes centered on transparency, communication and reporting. Learn more at www.nobilityrcm.com.

