Granville Connection approved for $250,000 grant

The Milwaukee Common Council approved $250,000 in funding for the Granville Connection, a proposed hub of restaurants and small businesses near Milwaukee’s former Northridge Mall.

The incubator will offer 22,000 square-feet of space for up to 45 retail and food service entrepreneurs as well as a venue for weekend music performance.

The community development investment grant, which is funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, will serve as a catalyst to “help push The Granville Connection across the finish line,” said Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

