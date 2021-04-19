PECO to Restrict Route 320, Route 41 for Utility Improvements in Delaware and Chester Counties

04/19/2021

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning weekday single lane closures from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Route 320 (Sproul Road) in Delaware County and Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) in Chester County, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Thursday, April 22, through Friday, May 21, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 320 (Sproul Road) between Springfield Road and Reed Road in Marple Township, Delaware County; and

Friday, April 23, through Sunday, May 23, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) and Baltimore Pike in London Grove Township, Chester County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

