County Line Road to be Closed at Route 15 for Resurfacing and Safety Improvement Project in Adams and York Counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that County Line Road is expected to be detoured as part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

Beginning Wednesday, April 21, County Line Road (T-642) at the York County/Adams County line will be closed on either side of Route 15 so jug handles can be built at that location. A detour will be in place tentatively until June 4, 2021.

A detour for County Line Road east of Route 15 will use Latimore Valley Road and Old Route 15 (T-630). A detour for west of Route 15 will use Mountain Road (Route 1005).

This work is part of a project that consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.

Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.

Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.

This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

