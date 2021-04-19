Project to Rehabilitate a Route 198 Bridge in Crawford County to Begin Soon

Work will begin soon to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 198 over Cussewago Creek in Hayfield Township, Crawford County.

Work on the bridge, which is located east of the intersection with Route 98, is expected to start May 3, 2021, weather permitting.

The project will include removing the existing barrier, installing updated guiderail, patch the bridge beams and repairing the abutments.

Work will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 6 and Interstate 79.

The rehabilitated bridge is expected to be opened by May 28, 2021.

The existing bridge was built in 1955 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 2,900 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Crawford County maintenance facility.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

