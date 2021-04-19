Spring litter pickups are underway!

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful coordinates the litter cleanup campaigns and events. Volunteering is easy. People can organize their own local event and register it at Pick Up Pennsylvania, or can sign up to participate in an already registered event. Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests are provided by the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Environmental Protection (DEP) and corporate sponsors.

As part of this event, DEP and the Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring trash disposal free of charge or at a reduced rate for registered "Pick Up Pennsylvania" participants at participating landfills throughout the month of April.

For over 20 years, hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have participated in "Pick Up Pennsylvania" events, including Scout troops, businesses, watershed organizations, Trout Unlimited, rod and gun clubs, and others. Groups in PennDOT's Adopt-A-Highway program, which involves volunteers cleaning roadsides year-round, have been longtime participants.