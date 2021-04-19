Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane Restriction on SR 3013 (Main Ave) Scranton, Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA – There is a lane restriction on SR 3013 (Main Avenue) Scranton, Lackawanna County from the intersection of Jackson St. to West Linden St. for gas line replacement. The work will continue through June 2021 from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.  Flaggers are in place.  Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

