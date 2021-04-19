Lane Restriction This Friday on NB I-83 at 2nd Street (Exit 43) in Harrisburg

Contractor to inspect repaired expansion joint

Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction is scheduled for Friday, April 23, on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the area around Exit 43 (Second Street) in the City of Harrisburg.

A contractor is scheduled to inspect repairs made this past winter to an expansion dam on the bridge.

The right lane will be closed from approximately 9 AM to 2 PM.

The left and center lanes of northbound I-83 and ramp to Second Street will remain open during this work.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018