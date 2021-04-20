Lingerie Fighting Championships Target Released WWE Superstars
Controversial MMA league to offer Mickie James, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce contracts
We would be delighted to have these amazing fighters join our promotion.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) has announced they will be submitting contract offers to three recently released WWE superstars Mickie James, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce.
— Shaun Donnelly, CEO
“We would be delighted to have these amazing fighters join our promotion,” LFC’s Chief Executive Officer Shaun Donnelly said.
Donnelly acknowledges the controversial MMA league can’t afford to pay WWE money but hopes they can come close with a mix of purse, stock options and pay-per-view royalties.
“At LFC31 last month we gave each fighter 30% of every pay-per-view their fans purchased and some of the fighters more than tripled their purse,” Donnelly says. “With their WWE followings, I’m confident James, Kay and Royce would do very well.”
Of course the trio would have to agree to fight in the LFC’s signature lingerie but Donnelly doesn’t see that as an obstacle, saying, “Pro-wrestlers are some of the most courageous women in the world. And when you really think about it our fighters wear more clothing than male MMA fighters do.”
LFC is planning at least 4 more events this season and is hopeful he can add at least one of the trio to the line-up although he admits he doesn’t have access to their management and is hoping they will hear about the offer and contact him. “We would welcome the opportunity to discuss this with them and show them how serious we are.”
Unlike WWE, LFC has been very loyal to its fighters and still have some from the very first event including Jenevieve ‘The Sorceress’ Hexxx who fought at LFC1 and LFC31.
